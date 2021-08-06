Harry Kane in full damage control, issues public statement on training absence.
The Harry Kane transfer saga just took an enormous twist. Kane, posting from his official Twitter account, released a statement directly addressing Tottenham Hotspur fans about his absence from training this week. In it, he expresses “hurt” about some of the things that have been said about him on social media, and reiterated how much the Tottenham fans have made to him over the course of his Spurs career.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
