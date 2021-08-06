Cancel
Most Olympic Sports Not Advancing on Sustainability

By Kimberly M. S. Cartier
Eos
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summer Olympic Games bring together top athletes from around the world to compete and showcase their skills every 4 years like clockwork—excepting the most recent games, of course. As issues of environmental sustainability continue to gain public and political traction, the Olympic Games have become a focal point for environmentalists and academics seeking to raise awareness and evaluate the environmental impacts of international sporting events.

