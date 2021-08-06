Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

By Chacour Koop
Centre Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri officer shot a suspect accused of using a Taser on him during a fight, police said. Two Webb City officers went to a field in the southwest Missouri city to stop illegal dumping and trespassing Thursday night, according to a news release. They found several people inside a truck with a trailer who appeared to have driven around a chain strung between two posts, police said.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Illegal Dumping#Stun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

White police officer who was filmed 'beating' black suspect while arresting him for driving while disqualified faces probe by watchdog

This is the shocking moment a white police officer appears to beat a black suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and without insurance in Wales. Children can be heard screaming in horror as the man was detained by the 'heavy-handed' police officer at a property in Newport at around 5pm on Friday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman who broke into dentist’s office to steal cash also pulled 13 teeth from victim, say police

A Nevada woman who broke into a dentist’s office to steal cash also pulled 13 teeth from a victim, say police.Laurel Eich, who is not a dentist, told investigators in Washow County that she had unlawfully carried out the medical procedure.Authorities say that they were investigating Eich for a burglary at the office in which $22,861 in cash and checks was stolen in May.Officers responded to the dental office in Reno when an after-hours alarm went off, and found an open door and a broken window.Eich, 42, then told detectives about the extraction, which she claims happened on a different...
Orangeburg, SCPosted by
WGAU

S.C. police officer fired, charged after bodycam video shows him stomping on Black man’s head

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina police officer is unemployed and facing criminal charges after he stomped on the head of a physically disabled Black man last week. David Lance Dukes, 38, of Orangeburg, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was booked Saturday into the Orangeburg County Detention Center and later released on $10,000 bond.
Texas StateComplex

White Texas Police Officer Under Investigation Over Video Showing Him Pinning Down Crying Black Teen

A sheriff’s deputy in Kaufman, Texas is under investigation after video captured him sitting on a teenage Black girl during an arrest. CBS 11 reports the incident happened in Forney’s Deerfield Heights neighborhood on Tuesday (July 27). The sheriff, who’s only been identified as “Deputy Marlin,” has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after the disturbing video surfaced on social media.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

A 75-year-old man suffered a stroke and a burst appendix after he was tasered by police in Idaho Springs, Colorado, while he was in his underwear.Michael Clark allegedly answered the door of his apartment on 30 May to Nicholas Hanning and another officer from the Idaho Springs Police Department, when they ordered him to drop a sword-like weapon. Mr Clark, who will reportedly file a lawsuit against the police department in the coming days, put the item on a shelf behind him, and told the officers he would not get on the ground, after they ordered him to...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect FACETIMES as teen girl dies from gunshot wound to head in his car: Police

An Oklahoma man was arrested on Monday for the kidnapping and presumed slaying of a 17-year-old girl who vanished last week. KFOR reported that Haylie Gonzalez has not been seen since she attended a Fourth of July party at suspect Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez’s Oklahoma City home. The night of the gathering, Bonilla-Lopez, 18, allegedly video chatted with someone and showed them a female bleeding from her head in the front passenger seat.
Miami Beach, FL850wftl.com

4 Police officers relieved of duty pending an investigation

Four Miami-Dade police officers are currently being investigated due to an excessive force complaint. The complaint stims from an arrest made early Monday at a hotel near Collins Avenue and 15th Street. According to the report, a suspect identified as 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup ran his bike into an officer and...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Suspect accused of gunning down two Mississippi police officers has hearing

A status hearing has been held for a man accused in the deaths of two Mississippi police officers. Kelsey Rushing, an attorney representing Marquis A. Flowers, told Special Judge Richard W. McKenzie on Monday that his team was awaiting reports from experts on several matters and, as a result, had not yet responded to a pretrial questionnaire from District Attorney Dee Bates’ office, The Daily Leader reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy