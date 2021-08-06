Steelers' James Washington requests trade due to lack of playing time, per report
In the aftermath of the Steelers' preseason opener on Thursday night, wide receiver James Washington has requested a trade out of Pittsburgh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The reason behind Washington's request, per Schefter, is due to a lack of playing time. Last season, he played in 44% of the offensive snaps. In limited action during the Hall of Fame Game, the 25-year-old recorded zero catches on two targets.www.cbssports.com
