Public Health

Coronavirus booster shots for the immunocompromised expected to be authorized soon

By Mick Stinelli
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal health officials are racing to ensure that millions of Americans with weakened immune systems can get additional shots of coronavirus vaccines to protect them against the highly contagious delta variant. The actions could mean the extra shots would be authorized in days or weeks, according to federal officials who...

www.post-gazette.com

Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Moderna says everyone will need booster shots soon as vaccines wear off

The vaccine maker announced Thursday that its COVID-19 shot remained 93 percent effective against symptomatic disease six months after the second dose. But Moderna said the spread of the highly contagious delta variant combined with waning immunity over time means boosters would be needed. White House chief medical adviser Anthony...
Medical & BiotechFOXBusiness

Moderna CEO on when to expect COVID booster shot to be available

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel revealed during an interview with "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday when his company’s COVID-19 booster vaccine could be available to the public as the delta variant spreads across the globe. He noted that the company is "waiting for a bit more data," but said in some...
Industryfox9.com

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray effective in animals, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - Researchers at the National Institutes of Health said a COVID-19 intranasal vaccine has proven effective in hamsters and monkeys. The team, lead by Dr. Vincent Munster of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested the Oxford/AstraZeneca nasal spray vaccine and published its results on July 27 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with COVID-19 shots from Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday. Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction;...
Richmond, VANBC 29 News

Health officials expect COVID-19 booster shots in coming months

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, there’s talk about booster shots among the vaccinated population, and local health officials say that booster shots are a real possibility in the next few months. “Once the CDC has enough information to say ‘Yes, there is a clear...
Medical & BiotechHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Pfizer expects to submit EAU for booster shot as early as August

Pfizer is having ongoing discussions with regulatory agencies for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, and is potentially submitting an emergency use authorization application for the additional vaccine as early as August. A first batch of the Delta variant vaccine has been manufactured, Pfizer said in its second quarter...

