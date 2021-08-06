Cancel
Law Enforcement

Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

By Chacour Koop
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri officer shot a suspect accused of using a Taser on him during a fight, police said. Two Webb City officers went to a field in the southwest Missouri city to stop illegal dumping and trespassing Thursday night, according to a news release. They found several people inside a truck with a trailer who appeared to have driven around a chain strung between two posts, police said.

