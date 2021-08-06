Wisconsin Weekly: Could ‘baby bonds’ narrow Wisconsin’s gaping racial wealth gap?

Baby bonds; Justice Deferred; COVID-19 resurgence; tainted water; employment after prison. Of note: This week we highlight the latest installment of our series, Color of Money, which examines the exclusionary policies and other reasons why Wisconsin’s Black residents own less, earn less and owe more on average than whites — and what can be done to narrow the gap. Reporters Ben Baker and Zhen Wang focus on “baby bonds,” a program touted by former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Cory Booker as a way to narrow racial wealth disparities. The reporters profile a Ho-Chunk tribal member who got a large payout upon turning 18 and finishing high school. While “18 money” allowed Donald Robert Greengrass Jr. to buy a La Crosse restaurant while he was still in college, others have quickly squandered their money — raising questions about what restrictions, if any, a national program should have.