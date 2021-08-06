Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Weekly: Could ‘baby bonds’ narrow Wisconsin’s gaping racial wealth gap?

By Wisconsin Watch
Posted by 
Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baby bonds; Justice Deferred; COVID-19 resurgence; tainted water; employment after prison. Of note: This week we highlight the latest installment of our series, Color of Money, which examines the exclusionary policies and other reasons why Wisconsin’s Black residents own less, earn less and owe more on average than whites — and what can be done to narrow the gap. Reporters Ben Baker and Zhen Wang focus on “baby bonds,” a program touted by former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Cory Booker as a way to narrow racial wealth disparities. The reporters profile a Ho-Chunk tribal member who got a large payout upon turning 18 and finishing high school. While “18 money” allowed Donald Robert Greengrass Jr. to buy a La Crosse restaurant while he was still in college, others have quickly squandered their money — raising questions about what restrictions, if any, a national program should have.

wisconsinwatch.org

Comments / 0

Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

Madison, WI
570
Followers
591
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Idea#State Of Wisconsin#Baby Bonds#Legislature#Wisconsin Weekly#Justice Deferred#Outagamie County Circuit#Ho Chunk Nation#Wisconsin Watch Wpr#Pfas#Furton#Tyco Fire Products#University Of Wisconsin#Republicans#Uw Madison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Madison, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Gene Purcell, head of Wisconsin Public Media and the board of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, remembered as visionary leader

Gene Purcell, the top Wisconsin public broadcasting leader and chair of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism board of directors, has died of injuries from a motorcycle crash. Purcell passed away Saturday in Madison. He was 61. Purcell was director of Wisconsin Public Media (WPM), the University of Wisconsin-Madison division...
Marathon County, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Incarceration after COVID: how the pandemic could permanently change jails and prisons

Even before COVID-19 began to snake through Wisconsin’s jails and prisons, Chad Billeb saw a storm coming. As chief deputy for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Billeb was already studying ways to reduce the number of inmates in the jail, a challenge that county leaders have been examining for years. As early as 2017, overcrowding was such a central issue that staff and outside experts concluded that the county would need a new $75 million jail.
Green Bay, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Your Right to Know: Lawmakers seek to keep their misconduct secret

Even Staush Gruszynski didn’t want this to happen. The former state Assembly representative from Green Bay is the subject of an ongoing legal battle over records regarding his sexual harassment of a female staffer. A judge ruled in late June that the Legislature violated the state’s open records law in denying media requesters access to these records; that decision is now being appealed, at taxpayer expense.
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Timeline: Key dates from Beau Jammes’ review hearings with Judge Vincent Biskupic

Madeline Fuerstenberg joined Wisconsin Watch in June 2021. She recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a bachelors degree in journalism. Throughout her career, she has interned with The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, served as editor-in-chief of UW-Eau Claire's student-run newspaper, The Spectator, wrote for The Chippewa Valley Post and interned with WQOW News 18. Her work includes international coverage of Holocaust research in Lithuania. Fuerstenberg has been awarded two Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards. She is the recipient of the 2020 Ann Devroy Fellowship, which includes a short internship with the Washington Post that she will complete in the fall. Fuerstenberg is based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and her journalistic areas of interest include politics and racial justice.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Raising Wisconsin’s minimum wage would significantly cut poverty. So why is it still $7.25?

For 26-year-old Olivia McKnight, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would transform her life. As a full-time Popeyes employee in Milwaukee, McKnight makes $10 an hour. This isn’t nearly enough to support herself and her three children. She also works a second job. The long work hours have forced her to miss out on time spent with her children, including holidays and key life moments.
Madison, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

WCIJ board elects new officers, recognizes retiring members for service

The Wisconsin Center of Investigative Journalism board of directors has elected new officers and acknowledged the distinguished service of three retiring members. Gene Purcell, director of Wisconsin Public Media at UW-Madison, last month was elected as the new chair, and Michael Louis Vinson was elected as vice chair. Purcell oversees the operations of WPR and PBS Wisconsin, two of the Center’s closest partners. And Vinson, of Green Bay, is a former journalist. He is sales director at Schreiber Foods and recently served as chair emeritus of Fair Wisconsin, an advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsinites struggle to rebound after losing work to COVID-19

Workforce barriers; eviction fears; incarceration overhaul; Kenosha indictments; Ron Johnson’s next step. Of note: This week we highlight our coverage of the lingering challenges and tough choices that some Wisconsinites face in trying to rejoin the workforce during the pandemic — even as some industries ramp up hiring and pay as COVID-19 infections wane in parts of the state.
LawPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Glossary of legal terms

This piece was produced for the NEW News Lab, a local news collaboration in Northeast Wisconsin. Microsoft is providing financial support to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region to fund the initiative. Civil judgment — A civil ruling against a person requiring...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Watch

How to get rental assistance in Wisconsin

If I haven’t applied yet, am I still eligible and what help can I get?. Yes. Eligible applicants may receive up to 15 months of aid in a combination of rental payments and/or security deposits. These payments will be paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant. To apply, applicants must:
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Long waits for federal rental assistance leave Milwaukee-area residents fearing eviction

Freda Young had to move quickly in November. A dispute with her upstairs neighbor made staying in her home unsafe, she said. The Milwaukee woman was juggling moving and caring for her daughter, who suffers from seizures. Three months had passed without an update on the status of her application for thousands of dollars in rental assistance. Young was terrified she and her two children would be left homeless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy