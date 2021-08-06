Cancel
Executive Director steps down; Chamber in state of flux

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce is in transition. Monday, the Chamber released news that Executive Director Sue Mercer was leaving the organization. “The Chamber of Commerce would like to wish a fond farewell to Sue Mercer. She served the Chamber well for seven years and we would like to wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” read the press release. The same message is the lead information on the Chamber’s website.

