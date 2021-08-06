Geneva Native Places 10th in Tokyo

Tokyo-Maggie Malone who grew up in Geneva improved her final standing in her second Olympic games. Malone finished 10th in the women’s javelin competition Friday morning. In the finals she threw 59.82 meters. Earlier this week, in the qualifying round she threw 63.07 meters which ranked second at that point in the event. In the 2016 games Malone placed 25th in Brazil. She attended Fillmore Central high school and won a national title in the javelin in 2016 at Texas A&M after originally starting her career at NU.