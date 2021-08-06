Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Geneva Native Places 10th in Tokyo

ruralradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo-Maggie Malone who grew up in Geneva improved her final standing in her second Olympic games. Malone finished 10th in the women’s javelin competition Friday morning. In the finals she threw 59.82 meters. Earlier this week, in the qualifying round she threw 63.07 meters which ranked second at that point in the event. In the 2016 games Malone placed 25th in Brazil. She attended Fillmore Central high school and won a national title in the javelin in 2016 at Texas A&M after originally starting her career at NU.

ruralradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Olympics#Central High School#Geneva Native Places 10th#Fillmore Central#Texas A M#Nu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Vegas native Connor Fields injured during BMX semi-finals in Tokyo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Defending Olympic champion, Connor Fields, was carried away on a stretcher after suffering a fall during the BMX semi-finals. Fields was involved in a three-bike crash during the race in Tokyo. USA Cycling said in a statement Friday that Fields was awake, stable and awaiting further...
Wantagh, NYNews 12

Wantagh native wins silver at Tokyo Olympics

A Long Island native will be coming home with an Olympic medal. Andrew Capobianco, who lived in Wantagh as a child, won the silver medal in the synchronized 3-meter springboard competition. As News 12 has previously reported, Capobianco started out as a gymnast and then moved onto diving. This is...
Trion, GAsky21.com

Brody Malone Finishes in 10th and 12th Place at Olympics

Trion High School graduate and Team USA star Brody Malone and Olympic veteran Sam Mikulak competed in the men’s individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing in 10th and 12th place, respectively. Malone, 21, is competing at his first Games after winning his first all-around U.S. national title in...
Sportswkms.org

A Texas Native Competes For Japan At The Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — They call him downtown Ira Brown. His three pointers got him the nickname. For years he's played professional basketball in Japan. But he never dreamed he'd get to the Olympic stage. "Not in a million years," he said, shaking his head and laughing. Let alone playing for his...
SportsLewiston Morning Tribune

Butterworth places 10th in steeplechase heat in Olympics

TOKYO — Former University of Idaho track standout Alycia Butterworth placed 10th in her heat of the 3,000 steeplechase, failing to advance to the final round. Butterworth, who graduated from UI, finished in a time of 9:34.25. She was an eight-time medalist in the Western Athletic Conference meet and a...
Abbeville, MSWTOK-TV

Abbeville native Shelby McEwen advances in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WLBT) - Mississippi’s own Shelby McEwen advanced in the Men’s high jump, placing him one step closer to an Olympic medal. The Abbeville, Mississippi native made his first appearance at the Olympics Thursday night. He cleared the bar at more than 7 feet 5 inches. McEwen will go for...
Albany, NYWNYT

Albany native Nina Cutro-Kelly makes history at Tokyo Olympics

Albany native Nina Cutro-Kelly made history just by being named to the U.S. Olympic judo team. At 37 years old, she's the oldest judo olympian ever for the United State. Now, she'll aim to come home from Tokyo with a medal. Cutro-Kelly is scheduled to fight tomorrow night at 10pm ET. She'll be the fourth match on mat #1 and will face Slovenia. Ashley Miller has her story on the Olympic Zone.
Rice Lake, WIbloomeradvance.com

Rice Lake native shining at Tokyo Olympics

Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek has advanced to the 200-meter dash finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Olympic sprinter won his opening round quarterfinals heat on Monday evening (Aug. 2) and placed second in the seminfinals on Tuesday morning (Aug. 3). Bednarek, 22, was a winner in his...
Sportswhmp.com

Florence Native Gabby Thomas Wins Bronze At Tokyo Olympics

Florence native Gabby Thomas has won a medal in the women’s 200-meters. Thomas’ path from neuroscientist and Harvard graduate to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has resulted in a bronze medal. Thomas posted a time of 21.87 seconds in Tuesday morning’s final, finishing behind gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica (21.53), who posted the second-fasted time in history for the women’s event, and surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia with a time of 21. 81 seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy