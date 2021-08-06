Northampton Health Department advising business owners to require masks indoors
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Northampton Board of Health is advising business owners to require masks indoors. Hampshire County is listed as “moderate” level of transmitting coronavirus. The CDC guidance issued last week, recommends that everyone in a place with a “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmission rate wear a face-covering indoor public places regardless of vaccination status.www.wwlp.com
