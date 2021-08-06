Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, MA

Northampton Health Department advising business owners to require masks indoors

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP 22News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Northampton Board of Health is advising business owners to require masks indoors. Hampshire County is listed as “moderate” level of transmitting coronavirus. The CDC guidance issued last week, recommends that everyone in a place with a “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmission rate wear a face-covering indoor public places regardless of vaccination status.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, MA
Health
Hampshire County, MA
Health
Hampshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Business
County
Hampshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Northampton, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Clinics#Immune System#Cdc#The Board Of Health#The Health Department#Northamptonma Gov#Northampton High School#John Hopkins University#Mbta#Commuter Rail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Senate OKs Dems’ $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution...

Comments / 0

Community Policy