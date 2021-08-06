Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why MP Materials Stock Just Popped

By Rich Smith
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

Shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP), a miner of rare earth elements, are up 3.3% at 11:15 a.m. EDT Friday after crushing Q2 earnings estimates yesterday afternoon. That's the good news.

The bad news is that at one point this morning, MP shares were up as much as 12.5%, so it actually looks as if the enthusiasm over this rare earth metals stock is dying out fast. But...should it be?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSQ8I_0bJz19ui00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Heading into Q2, analysts had forecast that MP Materials would earn a $0.13-per-share profit on sales of $58.3 million. As it turned out, Q2 profits were $0.15 per share, and sales soared to $73.1 million.

So far, so good -- and the news gets better.

Sales in the fiscal second quarter grew 141% year over year, and the company's $0.15-per-share profit -- an actual GAAP profit, by the way, not some cobbled-together pro forma profit -- reversed from last year's $0.92-per-share loss. MP Materials produced its "highest quarterly [rare earths oxide] output in Mountain Pass history," boasted CEO James Litinsky, and it's "making steady progress on our Stage II Optimization" and "on track to deliver our first full year of separated [neodymium-praseodymium, or NdPr] production in 2023."

Now what

That's important, because NdPr itself would obviously sell for higher prices and therefore be more profitable than the unprocessed oxides of the component metals. Furthermore, MP says it is making progress in "Stage III" of its operations, in which it plans to "repatriate magnet manufacturing in the United States" so that the U.S. will no longer be dependent upon foreign supply of its rare earths -- and so that MP can capture the entire value chain from production of raw materials to producing finished products.

All that being said, one thing MP Materials did not say was how profitable it expects to be over the rest of this year -- or whether it has managed to turn free-cash-flow positive yet. There's a lot of work and a lot of investment still to be done -- and presumably a lot more money to be spent.

In that regard, it's worth noting that MP did not attach a cash flow statement to its earnings release, and so for the time being at least, investors remain unaware of precisely how free-cash-flow negative the company might currently be.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raw Materials#Stock#Ndpr#Mp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock in August

Teladoc's growth prospects remain strong even with some slowing following the tremendous performance last year. The company has distinct and solid competitive advantages despite new rivals entering the market. With shares down nearly 50%, Teladoc's valuation appears to be attractive in light of its growth prospects. It might be easy...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Top Stock to Buy Right Now

The tech company has $64 billion of cash and marketable securities. It spent $7.1 billion repurchasing shares during Q2. Revenue will likely grow at double-digit rates for years to come. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) may be one of the best long-term investment opportunities in the stock market today. Such a bullish view...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

CEO Cathie Wood's ARK Invest publishes its buys and sells daily. She added to three names that posted financial results earlier this month. DraftKings, Zillow Group, and Etsy continue to trade well below their earlier highs. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood turned heads last year after the breakthrough performance of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

﻿This company has a history of developing game-changing business practices. It is also known for going in a whole new direction to exploit changes in the business landscape. That’s a hallmark of a fantastic investment for the long haul. There are a handful of stocks that I would consider essential...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Poshmark Stock Is Down Big Today

Shares of online apparel-resale platform Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) were trading lower on Wednesday. The company reported its second-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed Tuesday, and while its numbers were good, its guidance was not quite what retail investors had expected. As of 12:45 p.m. EDT, Poshmark's shares were down about...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Lightning eMotors Stock Is Down Today

Shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) were trading lower on Wednesday, a day after the company's stock price surged on news of a deal with a shuttle-bus maker owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Lightning eMotors' shares were down about 8.5% from Tuesday's closing price --...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. And it would be fair to say investors are impressed with the results. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Popped Again on Tuesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics told investors it started a $100 million share offering to support the development of its lead candidate, FTX-6058. Analyst upgrades in response to initial clinical-trial data the company released yesterday pushed the stock more than 30% higher this morning, but the rally ran out of gas. What happened.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Wix.com Stock Looks Sick This Morning

Shares of website builder Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are crashing -- down 14.5% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT -- despite the company reporting an earnings and revenue beat late last night. Heading into Q2, Wall Street had forecast that Wix would lose $0.37 per share (pro forma) on $311.7 million in revenue. In fact, the company lost only $0.28 per share, and its revenue was $316.4 million -- clear wins on both counts.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) lost 3.8% on Wednesday, extending a pullback rooted in growing doubts about the company's future growth. Don't look for a specific news-based reason Zoom stock is more than a little bit in the red today. You won't find it. Rather, read between the lines -- investors are growing increasingly concerned about the stock's valuation. Shares are now down 10% from last Thursday's surge as the budding rebound effort that first materialized in May continues to struggle.
StocksInvestorPlace

Robinhood Stock Isn’t Just for Apes

They’re a notorious and merry band of marauders. But when it comes to Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and buying into how those exploits are made possible, is HOOD stock out to rob your trading account? Let’s look at what’s happening in HOOD stock both off and on the price chart, then offer a risk-adjusted determination aligned with those findings.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Canada Goose Holdings Stock Was Down on Wednesday

Canada Goose reported strong revenue growth, but that was outweighed by higher spending on marketing and other items. The company's new footwear line coming this fall could keep its business momentum going. What happened. Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) reported earnings results that showed e-commerce sales up 80%, which lifted total...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

Sundial Growers needs to prove its first quarter report wasn't a fluke. The market has lost confidence in this cannabis producer. Not even its meme stock status has help lift this company's shares. What happened. Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Caterpillar Stock Fell in the Last 3 Months

Caterpillar faces margin pressure from rising raw material costs. The slowdown in China's growth has pressured the stock. There's still a bullish case to be made for the Caterpillar. Welcome to the wonderful world of highly cyclical stocks! Just as their earnings tend to oscillate wildly, so do their stock...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Atotech Limited Common Shares (ATC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Atotech Limited Common Shares (NYSE: ATC) Good morning, and welcome to Atotech's second-quarter 2021 learnings conference call. Today's speakers are Geoff Wild, Atotech's chief executive officer; Peter Frauenknecht, Atotech's chief financial officer; and Sarah Spray, the head of investor relations. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Ms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy