A man was convicted Tuesday of shooting a man in Atlantic City and later stabbing another person who stopped him from stealing a woman’s purse, authorities said. An Atlantic County jury convicted Robert Harrell, 34, of Egg Harbor City on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and weapons-related offenses for the two incidents, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Harrell was found not guilty on a charge of theft by unlawful taking, the office said.