Despite all the weather-related moaning that happens in this country, we have actually been treated to some hot temperatures this summer. The problem seems to be that, with all the talk of rain and cloud, we never seem to be prepared in the wardrobe department. The sun comes out and we panic. But not next time. No, the next time a mini heatwave rolls into town, we'll be prepared with a wardrobe of throw-on dresses that are perfect for staying cool. And where we will be getting these dresses from? Free People.