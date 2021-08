Kaitlynn Carter finally broke the news of her pregnancy to ex Brody Jenner in a new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings on Wednesday nght!. Now, most of the entire cast pretty much suspected that the 32-year-old reality star had a little bun in the oven by the time they went on a wellness retreat in Palm Springs, California. Not only was she not drinking alcohol on the trip, but everyone couldn’t help but wonder whether or not gurl got a boob job due to her growing chest. Plus, there was the fact that the future momma was already moving in with her new boyfriend, Kristopher Brock. For The Hills stars, all signs pointed to Kaitlynn potentially being preggers!