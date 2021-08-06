Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 14:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County WIDESPREAD SMOKE AND HAZE THROUGH THE WEEKEND Smoke from large wildfires over northern California and southwest Oregon has overrun northern and central Nevada and is expected to last through the weekend. Smoke could be dense enough to bring limited visibility and degraded air quality. Here are some smoke and air quality safety tips: 1. Reduce or stop outdoor activity and stay inside. 2. Keep AC on if available, the fresh-air intake closed, filter clean, and windows closed. 3. Pay attention to air quality on AirNow.gov. 4. Follow the advice of your doctor, especially those with heart or lung disease. 5. Wet or dry clothes, dust, or surgical masks do not protect you from ozone or fineparticulates. For more tips on how to keep yourself and others safe, check with your local air quality district. For the latest air quality measurements go to www.airnow.gov Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Humboldt County, NV
County
Nye County, NV
County
Elko County, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
City
Eureka, NV
County
Lander County, NV
County
Eureka County, NV
State
Oregon State
County
White Pine County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#14 32 00#Smoke#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Senate OKs Dems’ $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution...

Comments / 0

Community Policy