Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively writes some of his best lines but never gets credit due to ‘inherent sexism’

By Danielle Sinay
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uyvkg_0bJz0QYN00

Ryan Reynolds addressed the “inherent sexism” that runs rampant in the entertainment industry, asserting that his wife Blake Lively is actually responsible for some of the best lines in his movies’ scripts — despite never actually having been credited.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Reynolds said that his “really talented” wife of nearly nine years “helped so much,” in making several of his films “big successes,” including but not limited to Deadpool. “I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not,” he continued. “There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake.”

“Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say] ‘what about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘that’s incredible,’” the actor continued.

Unfortunately, however, despite her clearly brilliant contributions to Reynolds’ scripts — often followed by the films’ box office successes — Lively continually remains uncredited. Reynolds perpetually advocates for his wife’s work, but his words have historically fallen on deaf ears.

“I will say that a lot of times — ‘she wrote that, Blake like wrote that not me. That was, that was, that was her.’ And they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it,” he explained, adding that the entertainment industry’s “inherent sexism” is likely to blame for Lively being overlooked.

Reynolds also discussed what it’s like to have three daughters, and being the only man in a house full of women. “I don’t really think of it like that,” Reynolds responded, laughing. “I don’t think of myself as a ‘girl dad,’ I don’t really think of it like that….Having girls has been — I don’ know anything else!”

The father of three also opened up about Taylor Swift’s song “Betty,” which uses the names of his three daughters.

“The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust [Taylor] implicitly,” he said. “She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.” Still, Reynolds admits he felt it was “an honour.”

“We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do,” he said. “You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Comments / 1

Indy100

Indy100

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexism#Deadpool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Ryan Reynolds Revealed He “Begged” Blake Lively To Sleep With Him When They First Started Dating And Admitted She’s A “Much Better” Parent Than He Is

Ryan Reynolds just opened up about how he and Blake Lively first met and joked that he “begged” her to sleep with him when they first started dating. In an interview on the SmartLess podcast, which dropped earlier this week, Ryan didn't exactly hold back when it came to discussing the early phase of his and Blake's (now iconic) relationship.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy?. Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about...
CelebritiesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackmen "Feud" is Because X-Men Star is "One of the Best Guys" He Knows

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "feud" has been a very public thing for quite awhile, with the pair going back and forth at each other through social media and Reynolds making many gags at Jackman's expense in the Deadpool movies. Though a friendly banter, Reynolds revealed in a new interview the root of this public back and forth between he and the Oscar nominee, saying that it all stems from how he just wants to be like Hugh Jackman. Reynolds appeared on the latest episode of the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett (H/T Cinema Blend) where he only sung the praises of the Les Mis star.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds jokes he was ‘begging Blake Lively to sleep with him’ before they became a couple

Ryan Reynolds has admitted to “begging” his wife Blake Lively to sleep with him before they officially became a couple.The Deadpool star recalled the early days of his relationship with Lively, whom he met on the set of the maligned superhero film Green Lantern in 2010, during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast.The pair began dating in 2011, married in 2012 and today have three children together: James, Inez and Betty.“I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern,” Reynolds joked. “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a...
MoviesElite Daily

Megan Fox Revealed She Agreed To A Movie Just So She Could Meet MGK

Plenty of iconic Hollywood couples have met on set. There’s Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and now Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker). The pair met while filming the upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Fox admitted he was one of the reasons she signed on for the movie in the first place.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over His ‘Fine Ass Arms’ As She Shares Their Private DMs

Blake Lively hilariously accused her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of acting thirsty on Instagram after he shared photos of his ‘fine ass arms’. Blake Lively, 33, had a bit of fun on Instagram on July 19 after her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 44, shared photos of himself to his Instagram Stories. In the photos, which you can see below, Ryan tried to get a snapping turtle out of harm’s way. But while it may have seemed like a sweet gesture, Blake trolled Ryan and accused him of having ulterior motives for sharing the images.
NME

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘Betty’ revealing name of his third daughter

Ryan Reynolds has addressed the fact that Taylor Swift agreed to reveal their youngest daughter’s name in the title of her ‘Folklore’ song ‘Betty’. The actor, who along with wife Blake Lively are friends with Swift, said in a new interview that he was honoured about the reveal, which also featured the names of his other two daughters.

Comments / 1

Community Policy