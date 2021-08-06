Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively writes some of his best lines but never gets credit due to ‘inherent sexism’

Ryan Reynolds addressed the “inherent sexism” that runs rampant in the entertainment industry, asserting that his wife Blake Lively is actually responsible for some of the best lines in his movies’ scripts — despite never actually having been credited.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Reynolds said that his “really talented” wife of nearly nine years “helped so much,” in making several of his films “big successes,” including but not limited to Deadpool. “I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not,” he continued. “There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake.”

“Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say] ‘what about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘that’s incredible,’” the actor continued.

Unfortunately, however, despite her clearly brilliant contributions to Reynolds’ scripts — often followed by the films’ box office successes — Lively continually remains uncredited. Reynolds perpetually advocates for his wife’s work, but his words have historically fallen on deaf ears.

“I will say that a lot of times — ‘she wrote that, Blake like wrote that not me. That was, that was, that was her.’ And they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it,” he explained, adding that the entertainment industry’s “inherent sexism” is likely to blame for Lively being overlooked.

Reynolds also discussed what it’s like to have three daughters, and being the only man in a house full of women. “I don’t really think of it like that,” Reynolds responded, laughing. “I don’t think of myself as a ‘girl dad,’ I don’t really think of it like that….Having girls has been — I don’ know anything else!”

The father of three also opened up about Taylor Swift’s song “Betty,” which uses the names of his three daughters.

“The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust [Taylor] implicitly,” he said. “She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.” Still, Reynolds admits he felt it was “an honour.”

“We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do,” he said. “You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”