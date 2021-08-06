Cancel
Poland, ME

2 injured when container explodes next to campfire

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

POLAND, Maine (AP) — A man and a boy suffered suffered serious burns when something exploded next to a campfire in Poland, firefighters said Friday.

A container filled with some sort of combustible material ignited and created a sudden fire late Thursday, Fire Chief Thomas Printup told WMTW-TV.

Both victims suffered second- and third-degree burns to their upper bodies, hands and faces, and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t known on Friday.

Six or seven people gathered around the campfire about 150 feet from a home, Printup said. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Maine State Posted by
The Associated Press

Police arrest driver in crash that killed 2 in Maine

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine arrested a Waterboro man on Wednesday on charges stemming from a July crash that killed two people. The Waterboro crash killed Mark Schepis, 45, of Waterboro, and Luke Stephenson, 12, of Waterboro. Police charged Charles Stoddard, 64, with two counts of manslaughter stemming from the crash.
Saint Henry, OH Posted by
The Associated Press

3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

ST. HENRY, Ohio (AP) — Three brothers who were trapped in a manure pit on their livestock farm after being overcome by fumes have died, authorities said. Rescue crews found the men unconscious and unable to move in the pit Tuesday afternoon. They were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes, said St. Henry Fire Chief Matt Lefeld.
Laurens, SC Posted by
The Associated Press

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald's

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of tattooing a juvenile in a fast-food restaurant has been arrested and is facing charges, police said. Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing, Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said. The chief said a judge has set bond on both charges at $25,000, WYFF-TV reported.

