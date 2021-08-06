Cancel
Remembering Nach Waxman

By Michael Garofalo
otdowntown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Town mourns the loss of Nach Waxman, founder and owner of the famed bookstore Kitchen Arts & Letters, who died on August 4 at the age of 84. Matt Sartwell, co-owner of the shop on Lexington Avenue near East 93rd Street, told Patch that the cause was a sudden illness. Sartwell worked with Waxman since being hired as a clerk in 1991.

