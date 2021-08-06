Remembering Nach Waxman

When we showed a few samples of the hobby horse to campus friends, we were encouraged to produce the toy. In the 1958 school year, a college friend convinced me and my college roommate we could make money by constructing and selling toy hobby horses he had designed. It consisted of a plush-fur horse's head with reins, a long dowel body connected to a wooden cross beam with two wooden wheels. A child straddled the dowel to "ride" the horse. We purchased an almost complete bolt of black, plush, fake fur for the horse's heads to optimize the cost-per-unit. When we showed a few samples of the hobby horse to campus friends, we were encouraged to produce the toy. Friends said they would purchase one for a younger sibling or nephew.