Remembering Nach Waxman

Today I’ll finish a story I alluded to last month, about the Salinas family and their big footprint in the title business. After many years of working in myriad title companies, John Salinas (Abby’s husband) joined forces with his good friend and colleague, Paige Bradley, and they opened their own company, Artisan Title. As a teenager, John Salinas‘ earliest job was a janitor at his father Greg’s first title company, Avery and Bowman Abstract, which later become Capital Title. John soon developed a reputation as one of the best examiners/searchers in the Santa Fe title business. His career included working with the big names of our title industry —La Merle Boyd, Dan Terrell, Lee Montoya, Mark McFerrin, Drew Scott, Steve Reiman (a quick walk down memory lane, Lollipops?). He met Paige while they were both working at Fidelity Title.
