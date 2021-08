Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) is pleased to announce that Nicole Kimes has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer and will assume her role on Monday, August 9. In this capacity, Kimes will play a critical role in providing leadership and managing all financial matters for ABI. Her work will include handling process, policy and procedures for the Finance Department and collaborating with Invest Atlanta, the organization’s parent entity, on financial matters as appropriate. She will manage financial analysis for proposed transactions, including identifying financing options for capital investments across the entire ABI program, as well as develop the annual budget and monitor and track revenue and expenses.