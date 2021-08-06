Cancel
Asbury Park, NJ

New Rules Required For Attending Sea Hear Now Music Festival In Asbury Park, New Jersey

By Shannon Holly
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 5 days ago
We've seen this with other shows before this one but the official ruling on Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park is now requiring that all attendees either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 3 days before attending the festival. So in other words, you better plan if you have not vaxed.

