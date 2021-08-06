Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More evidence emerges of improving COVID backdrop in UK

By PAN PYLAS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgKFp_0bJz00vy00
1 of 8

LONDON (AP) — Further evidence emerged on Friday to show that the latest outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 falling across most parts of the country.

In its weekly survey of the levels of infection across the U.K., the Office for National Statistics said case rates appeared to be falling in England, Scotland and Wales, though not in Northern Ireland, with the declines most noticeable among younger age groups. In England, for example, the statistics agency found that one in 75 people in private households had COVID-19 in the week prior to July 31, down from one in 65 in the previous week.

The figures from the statistics agency are widely considered to be more reliable than the official government data, which are heavily reliant on testing and reporting levels within the community. The agency’s survey is based on the testing of a random sample of the population that is then extrapolated out.

Also Friday, scientists advising the British government have estimated that the coronavirus reproduction number, a gauge of transmissibility, has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.1 compared with 1.1 to 1.4 last week. That means that on average every 10 people with coronavirus will infect between 8 and 11 others. The lower end of the scale would mean the epidemic is shrinking.

The falling rates of transmission in the U.K., which has seen 130,000 virus-related deaths, the world’s seventh-highest, has taken many scientists by surprise. Many had predicted a sharp pick-up this summer as a result of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Several reasons have been cited for the seeming fall in infections, which has led to a 13% decline in the number of people requiring hospital treatment for COVID-19 over the past week. These include ongoing caution among people despite the lifting of restrictions, the closure of schools for the summer and the ending of soccer’s European Championship, which had led many younger men to mingle indoors at home or in pubs.

And though the rollout of vaccines to younger age groups appears to have lost some steam, the U.K. rollout has been deemed a success. Figures on Friday showed that nearly 74% of the adult population — those aged 18 and above — have been fully vaccinated. Earlier this week, the government accepted the advice of scientists to offer the Pfizer vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Scientists said the COVID backdrop in the U.K. remains fragile and could flare up again in the months to come after the reopening of schools and the weather turns colder, prompting more and more people to stay inside.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Uk#Covid#Ap#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthpharmatimes.com

More than 85 million COVID vaccines administered across the UK, reports DHSC

A total of 85,196,986 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the UK according to the latest figures, with 46,851,145 people receiving a first dose (88.6%) and 38,345,841 people receiving both doses (72.5%). Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Japan expands Covid state of emergency to four more areas

Japan has expanded its coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas beyond Tokyo after record increases in infections while the capital hosts the Olympics Games. The country’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba near Tokyo and in the western city of Osaka, effective from Monday until 31 August.
PetsIFLScience

COVID: What Happens If A Far More Lethal Coronavirus Emerges In Pets?

The recent suggestion that ministers may have to consider culling or vaccinating animals to prevent the coronavirus from picking up another dangerous mutation and jumping back to humans may sound like sudden panic, but it’s just part of a long debate among scientists. Evidence that cats could be infected with...
RetailBBC

Northern Ireland reports 'slowest economic growth in UK'

Economic growth in Northern Ireland slowed in July after an initial boost from Covid-19 lockdown easing earlier this year, an Ulster Bank survey shows. Every month it asks firms across the private sector about staffing, new orders and exports. It is considered a reliable indicator of economic performance. While the...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Best evidence yet’ for UK booster programme, says head of new study

People who have been infected with Covid-19 and later fully vaccinated generate stronger immune responses against different variants of concern, new research shows, in what has been described as the “best evidence yet” for the rollout of booster jabs in the UK.Professor Jonathan Ball, a virologist at Nottingham University, said his team’s study found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in people previously exposed to Covid elevate the body’s antibody response against the Beta and Lambda variants to “a similar virus-killing level to that you’d see in fully vaccinated individuals for the original [Wuhan] lineage”.This is a “pretty compelling”...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: More than 75% of UK adults now double-jabbed

More than 75% of UK adults have now received two Covid jabs, the government has said. A total of 39,688,566 people have now received both doses, while another 7 million have only had a single dose, according to the latest figures. Boris Johnson described the milestone in the vaccine rollout...
Real EstateNBC Connecticut

These Are the Most Affordable UK Cities for Buying a Home in 2021

Londonderry, in Northern Ireland was found to be the most affordable U.K. city for buying a home in 2021, according to an analysis by British bank Halifax. Londonderry topped Halifax's annual ranking of most affordable U.K. cities for the third year in a row, with an average house price of £155,917 ($215,632), and people in the city earning £33,138 a year on average. Halifax worked out that this meant the typical house cost 4.7 times the average salary of the city's residents, known as a price-to-earnings ratio.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases surge

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government on Wednesday advanced a raft of new coronavirus restrictions, including sweeping implementation of a digital vaccine passport and tighter restrictions on mass gatherings, as the country struggles with skyrocketing new infections. The country that had appeared to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it a few...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with COVID-19 shots from Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday. Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction;...
Public HealthShropshire Star

NHS workers in ‘vicious circle’ of staff shortages and exhaustion

Covering vacancies and staff absences is leaving many health service employees struggling, experts have warned. NHS workers are facing a “vicious circle” of staff shortages, which is leading to increasing numbers suffering exhaustion, health service experts have said. Vacancies and increasing rates of staff sickness mean that those covering the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy