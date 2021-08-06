NH adult infected with Jamestown Canyon Virus dies

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An adult who became infected with the Jamestown Canyon Virus has died, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The adult, from Dublin, New Hampshire, was “hospitalized with worsening neurological symptoms and ultimately died,” the department said in a news release. “JCV infection was identified as a contributing cause to their death.” No further information was released about the person.

The department said this has been the first detection of the virus in a person in the state this year.

The risk of transmission of mosquito-borne diseases to people in Dublin will be increased to high as a result of the identified infection, the department said. The level for the surrounding towns of Harrisville, Peterborough, Jaffrey, and Marlborough will increase to moderate.

“Jamestown Canyon Virus and the other mosquito-borne infections can cause serious illness,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist. “As summer progresses into fall, the risk from mosquito-transmitted infections is expected to increase. So residents and visitors to New Hampshire should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, especially as people are encouraged to spend more time outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since the first report of the disease in New Hampshire in 2013, there have been 15 human cases of JCV. Nationally, there are about 15 human cases of the virus diagnosed each year.

Early-symptoms can include flu-like illness, such as fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people may progress to more serious central nervous system diseases, including meningitis or encephalitis.