Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to slaying of woman in Spokane area

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who killed a woman in March 2020 and left her nude body on a road in Mead, Washington, pleaded guilty in court to second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

The Spokesman-Review reports the sentencing will be in October, but the Spokane County Superior Court prosecutor recommended 29-year-old Robert F. Mead get 16 years in jail with three years of community custody. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with a $50,000 fine. For second-degree assault, the maximum sentence is 10 years and a $20,000 fine.

For the assault charge, the prosecutor recommended 40 months that would run in concurrence with the sentence for second-degree murder. The assault charge was in relation to an attempted robbery in which Mead stabbed a man in the neck, according to court documents.

The prosecutor said the state would seek restitution for the assault.

Mead was arrested on suspicion of murder in March 2020. According to court documents, an ambulance crew found Grace Wiggins on Farwell Road in Mead on March 10, 2020. Several witnesses and responding officers saw a plastic bag over her head and a fishing line on the road near her body.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Wiggins’ death a homicide by strangulation.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Ap#The Spokesman Review
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alabama prison guard charged over alleged payments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officer was jailed on felony charges after evidence found in an inmate’s cellphone indicated the guard was doing business illegally with the prisoner, records showed Wednesday. Tericus Dinkins, a correctional officer at Kilby prison, was charged Tuesday with promoting prison contraband and using...
Laurens, SCPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of tattooing a juvenile in a fast-food restaurant has been arrested and is facing charges, police said. Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing, Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said. The chief said a judge has set bond on both charges at $25,000, WYFF-TV reported.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Family visits resume next month for some Virginia inmates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Families will be able to visit inmates again at nine Virginia correctional facilities next month. The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it will open nine pilot sites for in-person family visits on Sept. 1 and officials expect these visits will resume at all facilities by Oct. 1. The department reopened all correctional facilities to attorneys and court officials, embassy and consulate officials last month and this month all facilities were opened to religious visitors and volunteers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy