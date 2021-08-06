Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Yellowstone engages with Tribes to improve partnerships

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMmdD_0bJyzaMe00

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - As the Yellowstone 150th anniversary approaches in 2022, the park is working to engage with Tribes around potential actions to expand tribal presence and representation of their important cultural heritage in the park during the anniversary and beyond.

Native Americans have been living in and connected to the landscape now known as Yellowstone for at least 11,000 years. Today, there are 27 associated Tribes who have historic and modern connections to the lands and resources now found within the park.

“Our goal is to substantially engage every Tribe connected to Yellowstone,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “It’s very important that the 150th anniversary is not just about Yellowstone as a national park but also a pivotal opportunity for us to listen to and work more closely with all associated Tribes. Our intent is to partner with associated Tribes to better honor their significantly important cultures and heritage in this area. The engagement we’re doing now will help set a stronger foundation for collaboration well into the future.”

The park engages Tribes on various project proposals and initiatives and has worked closely with multiple Tribes on bison management and the recent transfer of Yellowstone bison to the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes at Fort Peck, Montana. The park also initiated a multi-year partnership with Native American Studies faculty at Salish Kootenai College as they bring an unique understanding of the cultural importance of archaeological resources within the park.

Recent dialogue has centered on how the park can improve partnerships with Tribes in telling tribal stories and working with them to expand tribal presence and engagement within the park beyond the 150th anniversary.
In April, the park invited all associated Tribes to a listening session where discussions centered on potential actions and initiatives that Yellowstone and interested Tribes could collaborate on

In June, Superintendent Cam Sholly and park staff met with members from various Tribes and Tribal Colleges to further the conversation about strengthening the relationship and creating a vision for the future. The week included a ceremony at the park’s North Entrance with a temporary installation of a Crow-style teepee. Tribal members told the story of the teepee’s origin and sang an honor song .

The post Yellowstone engages with Tribes to improve partnerships appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Salish Kootenai College#Native Americans#Sioux Tribes#Native American Studies#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
LotteryCody Enterprise

Yellowstone opens snowmobile permits

People can now apply to the 2021-2022 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone without a commercial guide. Authorized in 2013, the Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows one group of up to five snowmobiles per day to enter Yellowstone from each of its four winter entrances. This year’s...
Travelkidnewsradio.com

Masks required in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Visitors to Yellowstone National Park are once again required to mask up inside all public places and on commercial transportation regardless of vaccination status. In a tweet, the park service says the decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control changed its mask guidance...
Lifestylemybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone Strengthens Bonds With Native American Tribes

Yellowstone National Park is strengtheing its connections with Native American tribes in the effort to make the past more present in the park experience. As the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone approaches in 2022, the park is working to engage with Tribes with a historical connection to the national park. The goal is to expand tribal presence and representation of their important cultural heritage in the park during the anniversary and beyond.
SciencePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone geyser slowing down

It appears Steamboat Geyser is not picking up the pace after it showed a marked slow-down in eruptions since the beginning of the year. Why it suddenly became more active in 2018, and why it is slowing down again now remains a mystery for those who study Yellowstone’s geysers. When...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Group gathers aid for tribes

The Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars recently discussed the pandemic's effect on American Indians in New Mexico and a project to help as well as how the society is supporting students. Sharon Stanley Wyatt, Pine Bluff resident and governor of the group, recently called the meeting for members to...
MuseumsHyperallergic

Smithsonian Repatriates Sacred Items to the Siksika Nation

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) repatriated a Prairie Chicken Society headdress and a Weather Dance robe to the Siksika Nation, located in present-day Alberta, in a July 7 ceremony at the museum’s Cultural Resources Center in Suitland, Maryland. The two Natowa’piists, or sacred items, had been missing for some time: the Museum of the American Indian, the NMAI’s predecessor institution, acquired the headdress in 1908, while William Wildschut acquired the robe in 1924. Now that they have been returned, both objects will again be utilized in Siksika ceremonies.
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
NewsTalk 95.5

1,000 Yellowstone Earthquakes In July

Yellowstone National Park was shaking a little more than normal during the month of July, with 1,008 earthquakes. A report this week from the U.S. Geological Survey noted "the most energetic swarm of earthquakes in the region since the Maple Creek earthquake swarm" from June to September in 2017, when 1,100 earthquakes were recorded. This past month's total was above average for the park, but USGS said it was "not unprecedented." The current volcano alert level remains "Green," or normal, as of August 2nd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy