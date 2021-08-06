CoD: Warzone's Blueprint Blitz Event Lets You Earn More Weapon Blueprints [Update]
Warzone's new Blueprint Blitz event is now live for a limited time. As previously announced with Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded, Blueprint Blitz allows players to complete Contracts to earn some of Warzone's weapon blueprints from past seasons. [Update: Due to an issue players were not correctly receiving blueprints, Blueprint Blitz has been temporarily disabled. There's no word on when it will be reactivated.]www.gamespot.com
