Book World: Inside the murderous, bumbling Ku Klux Klan

By Kevin Boyle
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Tom Landrum was an ordinary man: a sharecropper's son who'd put himself through junior college playing football, put in two years of military duty, married his high school sweetheart and settled into a job at the courthouse in his hometown, Laurel, Miss., 140 miles northeast of New Orleans. That's probably why FBI recruiters approached him in July 1965, because they knew that no one in the White Knights of the Mississippi Ku Klux Klan would ever suspect a man like Landrum of being an informer.

