Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Blue Dot 225: EXPLORING THE MOUNTAINS OF THE MOON: The Flight Of Apollo 15

mynspr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Apollo@50 series continues with the first truly scientific exploration of the Moon -- the Apollo 15 mission. With new hardware including an orbiting observatory platform on the Command Service Module, the first lunar rover, and an upgraded, lunar module, Astronauts Dave Scott and Jim Irwin were able to geologically explore the mountains of the Moon at the Hadley-Apennine landing site that featured 14,000 high peaks and a spectacular canyon: Hadley Rille.

www.mynspr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains Of The Moon#Exploration Of The Moon#Apollo 15#Brown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
Astronomyinsidetucsonbusiness.com

Painstaking search for new planets begins on a mountaintop in Arizona

One of the most precise instruments for detecting planets is being used at the Kitt Peak National Observatory on the Tohono O’odham Nation west of Tucson. The NEID spectrometer looks for Earth-like planets outside our solar system by measuring slight changes in the light coming from distant stars. Those shifts are caused by the gravitational tug of nearby objects, such as planets, and the movement can be measured to determine how massive the object is.
Sciencequantamagazine.org

How Steven Weinberg Transformed Physics and Physicists

Steven Weinberg, who died on July 23, towered over theoretical physics in the second half of the 20th century. He strongly believed that, armed only with the fundamental principles of relativity and quantum mechanics, the theoretical physicist can examine all phenomena in the universe — from the smallest to the largest scales. His work transformed our understanding of every aspect of fundamental physics in startlingly deep and original ways.
Durango, COfortlewis.edu

Skyhawks soar to the stars with NASA T2U

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) holds more than 1,600 patents consisting of a massive span of technologies, from optics and sensors, satellites and robotics, to biomedical applications and the Internet of Things. Now, Fort Lewis College students have access to every single one of them. Through the Technology...
Pasadena, CANASA

WATSON Image of Perseverance's First Borehole

This composite image of the first borehole drilled by NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars was generated using multiple images taken by the rover’s WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) imager. The borehole is 1.06 inches (2.7 centimeters) in diameter. A subsystem of the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments...
Morehead, KYlanereport.com

Lunar IceCube built at Morehead State delivered to NASA for Artemis I mission

— The Morehead State University team that built NASA’s Lunar IceCube satellite safely delivered the spacecraft to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for a launch expected later this year on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) Artemis I rocket. Lunar IceCube is a small, complex interplanetary spacecraft about...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Cygnus on its Way to Station as Crew Maintains Research

The Expedition 65 crew is getting ready for the arrival of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo craft when it arrives Thursday morning. The International Space Station residents also continued microgravity research while preparing for an upcoming spacewalk today. NASA TV will begin its broadcast of the Cygnus space freighter’s approach and...
Huntsville, ALscitechdaily.com

NASA SLS Moon Rocket Flight Software Readied for Artemis I Launch

As crews at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida assemble the Moon rocket for the Artemis I mission, teams have installed the flight software that will help steer, fly, track, and guide the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket during launch and ascent to space. Engineers loaded the flight software onto the rocket on August 6 after powering up the core stage that contains the flight computers for the first time since stacking began.
AstronomyPosted by
VoiceOfDenton

Blue Moon in 2021: When Is the Next Blue Moon?

August’s full Moon, which is traditionally known as the Sturgeon Moon, is extra-special this year: it’s a seasonal Blue Moon!. Most of the time, a season (winter, spring, summer, or fall) contains three full Moons. However, if the dates of the full Moons and the seasons line up just right, a season may end up containing four full Moons instead. If that happens, the third full Moon of the season is called a seasonal Blue Moon! That’s exactly the case in August 2021.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Rescuing the Integral Spacecraft: No Thrust? No Problem

About a year ago, a failure on the Integral spacecraft meant it fired its thrusters for likely the last time. In the days since, the spacecraft in Earth orbit has continued to shed light on the violent gamma ray Universe, and it should soon be working even more efficiently than before, as mission control teams implement an ingenious new way to control the 18-year-old spacecraft.
AstronomyPhys.org

Magnetic patterns hidden in meteorites reveal early solar system dynamics

Researchers have developed a novel technique to investigate the dynamics of the early solar system by analyzing magnetites in meteorites utilizing the wave nature of electrons. Within meteorites, the magnetic fields associated with the particles that make up the object can act as a historical record. By analyzing such magnetic...
AstronomyKCET

Edgar Lucien Larkin: The Wizard of Echo Mountain

The following post is republished in partnership with USC Libraries. Up they came, night after night, whisked above the clouds by Professor Lowe's Great Incline railway, to glimpse the secrets of the cosmos. Two peaks over on Mount Wilson, Edwin Hubble might have been shifting paradigms with his discoveries. But atop Echo Mountain, the nightly crowds would gather around the wizened Edgar Lucien Larkin, director of the Lowe Observatory, and hear astronomy explained as a kind of magic. "Not sorcerer of Egypt or Eleusis," Larkin was fond of saying, "ever conjured up a more magnificent spectacle, or weird influence, nor impression more fascinating to mind and sense, than the marvelous display of rising celestial bodies."
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Exploring the Moon: CAPSTONE’s CubeSat Prepares for Lunar Flight

Small spacecraft will play a big role in lunar exploration, including a Moon-bound CubeSat launching later this year. The Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE, mission team is making the final preparations for the spacecraft that will make CubeSat history over a series of technological and operational firsts for the small platform.
AstronomyUSC News

From artist to astronaut, this USC alum is on a mission to Mars

A mission to Mars is just one of the many out-of-this-world pit stops for USC Roski School of Art and Design alum Richelle Gribble. “I am an expeditionary artist, and my art is my passport,” she said. “I travel to far-reaching and unassuming places to reflect where humanity, technology and the environment collide.”
AstronomySpaceRef

AAS/DPS: Division for Planetary Sciences Announces 2021 Prize Winners

The Division for Planetary Sciences (DPS) of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) has named its prize winners for 2021. The DPS awards the 2021 Gerard P. Kuiper Prize for outstanding contributions to the field of planetary science to Dr. Therese Encrenaz (French National Center for Scientific Research emeritus scientist, Paris Observatory, Paris Sciences and Letters University) in recognition of her advancement of our understanding of planetary atmospheres through her pioneering techniques, as well as for enabling groundbreaking research through her leadership roles, primarily at Paris Observatory’s Laboratory for Space Science and Astrophysical Instrumentation (LESIA), over four decades. Dr. Encrenaz’s innovative observation methods, using instruments such as the Texas Echelon Cross Echelle Spectrograph (TEXES) and NASA Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF), led to the mapping of hydrogen peroxide and its seasonal variability in the Martian atmosphere. Along with her study of the spatial and seasonal variation of water, these discoveries led to a deeper understanding of Martian atmospheric chemistry. She advanced Venusian atmospheric science by monitoring and analyzing the variation in the abundance of water and sulfur dioxide in the cloud tops. In addition to her research, Dr. Encrenaz has performed leadership roles in several space missions, including as Mission Scientist for the Infrared Space Observatory and as co-investigator on missions such as Vega, Galileo, Mars Express, Venus Express, and Rosetta. She has widely disseminated planetary science to the general public by authoring over 20 popular science books.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to New OSIRIS-REx, Asteroid Bennu Study Briefing

NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Aug. 11, to discuss an important finding from NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft. OSIRIS-REx spent over two years near the asteroid Bennu, which is a third of a mile (500 meters) wide. During that...
Missouri StateRolla Daily News

Missouri S&T student to support NASA’s next Moon mission

When NASA sends humans to the moon for the first time in nearly 50 years as part of its Artemis Exploration Program, research conducted by a Missouri University of Science and Technology Ph.D. student will help crew members understand the ways plasma and lunar surface dust interact. David Lund, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy