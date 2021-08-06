Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Upgrade your patio sipping with this charming $12 pinot grigio

By Dave McIntyreg
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often say wine is meant to be consumed with food, but some wines are ideal for sipping by themselves. This week's feature is an inexpensive, delicate and floral pinot grigio from northern Italy, a great value for casual parties and patio conversations. We also have two pinot noirs - a robust, savory version from California and an affordable French one that plays hard to get but is worth the effort. A Provençal-style rosé from California and a muscadet from the Loire Valley close out this week's list with a burst of summer refreshment.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Pinot Noirs#Pinot Grigio#Food Drink#French#Dmv#Chevy#The Beer And Wine Cellar#Bradley Food Beverage#Bradley Wine Spirits#Carrolltown Liquors#Colonial Liquors#Pratt Liquors#Bloodroot Pinot Noir 2018#Vin De France#Boisset#Buena Vista#Winesearcher Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkschatelaine.com

Three refreshing wine-based cocktails for your next patio hang

The Winemaker’s House Merlot, Rosé, and Sauvignon Blanc star in three deliciously fresh—and easy to make!—drinks. From a flavourful sangria to a thirst-quenching berry granita (a frozen beverage made of shaved ice), these cocktails recipes will make hosting a breeze. 1. Grapefruit Sparkler. The Winemaker’s House sauvignon blanc is crisp...
Drinkswinemag.com

Peter Zemmer 2020 Pinot Grigio (Alto Adige)

Enticing scents of spring blossoms and summer orchard fruit waft out of the glass. On the polished, expressive palate, fresh acidity accompanies ripe yellow pear and apple before a white almond close. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Pinot Grigio. Appellation. Alto Adige, Northeastern Italy, Italy. Winery. Peter Zemmer. Print...
Drinkswinemag.com

Kofererhof 2019 Pinot Grigio (Alto Adige Valle Isarco)

Aromas of ripe white stone fruit, sun-warmed hay and Alpine wildflowers mingle together on this savory white. On the dry, medium-bodied palate, hints of fennel seed, hazelnut and saline accent a core of yellow pear and honeydew. Fresh acidity keeps it nicely balanced. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. Variety. Pinot...
RestaurantsThrillist

Charming Outdoor Bar Setups to Elevate Your Yard Party Game

A proper al fresco drinking arrangement is key. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. With great power...
Restaurants614now.com

East-side restaurant upgrades with expanded patio

It’s a whole new world at Top Steakhouse. After working hard on an expansion project, the restaurant at 2891 E. Main St. has opened an improved patio for dining. According to a release, the eatery opened the patio on July 30. It features 82 tabletop seats, and a 16-seat bar, upping the restaurant’s total seating by about 75%.
DrinksScranton Times

Cooler regions perfect for pinot noir

If you visit wineries and talk to the proprietors about the grape growing season, it’s easy to come away associating good wine with high temperatures and warm regions. While some grapes, such as syrah or zinfandel, thrive in the heat, on the other end of the spectrum are cool-climate grapes, such as the favorite, pinot noir.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Sip, sip hooray: Apps to pair with chardonnay!

With summer in full swing, many people are taking advantage of the warmer weather, spending as much time as possible grilling and hanging out on the patio. Bob Novak with Wine Time on Main in Sioux Falls knows there is perhaps no better time of the year for discovering new wine and food pairings, especially given the abundance of fresh produce available right now. So he’s here to give us some ideas for summer on wine and appetizer pairings that are sure to impress those patio guests.
Drinkscalgolfnews.com

J. Wilkes Pinot Noir

When we think of Pinot Noir from California, most people think of the Russian River or Carneros, but some of the greatest Pinot, among other varie-tals, are coming from the Santa Maria Valley. Winemaker Wes Hagen, one of the greatest ambassadors of the region and all-out great guy, makes wines that are varietally correct, and with purpose. What I mean by that, is that the wines taste how they are supposed to taste.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Pinot Noir Versus Pinot Grigio: What's The Difference?

While there are many pinot varietals in the wine segment, two of them have seemingly stayed steady at the top of the list: Pinot Noir and Pinot Grigio. The two share part of a name, and you might think that's where the similarities end. However, here's a shocker for you: Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir are color mutations of the same grape, so they do have something in common (per Wine Folly). But of course there are differences too, some of which are obvious (one is red and one is white), and others that are more subtle.
Drinksthemanual.com

Sun, Sand, and Suds: Here are Some of the Best Coastal Breweries

Summer is upon us. That means heat and the resulting desire to flee to the coast. Fortunately, you don’t have to abandon the craft beer movement as you throw on your trunks, snag a beach towel, and head towards the salty water. (Just remember to pack a growler … and...
Drinkswinemag.com

Roar 2019 Soberanes Vineyard Chardonnay (Santa Lucia Highlands)

Very clean and suave aromas of chalk, lemon balm, lychee and a hint of salted nuts show on the nose of this bottling. The palate is a showcase of restrained opulence, offering peach and apricot flavors that are encapsulated in a chalky texture, all blasted by focused, driven notes of citrus zest. Matt Kettmann.
Drinkswinemag.com

Axr 2018 Madrone Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

Velvety smooth and savory, with a grip of graphite, cedar and tobacco, this dense, full-bodied wine shows a powerful intensity that invites in generous blue and black fruit. Structured and built to last, it will do well with further aging. Enjoy best from 2028–2033. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. Designation.
Drinkswinemag.com

Axr 2018 Proprietary Red (Napa Valley)

This is made from 66% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Malbec and 15% Merlot. The wine is plush in texture with a soft underbelly of power. Blue fruit, cassis and elongated tannin provide layers of flavor and length, with accents of earthy dried herb and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price.
Restaurantsdo512.com

Patios with Misters

Sometimes the shade of a patio isn't quite enough. If you want to spend time outside in this Texas weather and still feel comfortable, you might just need to find a spot that employs some more serious cooling-off measures. Yep, we’re talking misters… and not of the complement-to-misses variety. We’re referring of course to the refreshing clouds-of-hydration that many spots around town use to keep folks cool. Check out our list of some great patios around town to get misted below.
Drinkswinemag.com

Samsara 2019 Zotovich Vineyards Chardonnay (Sta. Rita Hills)

This is a very Chablis-like bottling, starting with tight and edgy but ultimately smoothed out aromas of lime zest, chalk and lemongrass. The palate is tense, like licking river stones and sea shells, offering flavors of Meyer lemon peel and citrus juice. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Zotovich Vineyards.
Food & Drinksabc27.com

A bartender’s guide to hot cocktails for fall and winter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the weather starts to chill out for the year, many of us retreat indoors to stay warm and cozy, but what if you want to get a little tipsy while keeping the temperature up? Although high-proof spirits are known for their apparent body-warming capabilities, with some choice ingredients and a stove, you can make hot cocktails that will warm the body as well as the soul.
California Statewinemag.com

Imagery 2020 Sauvignon Blanc (California)

Fresh, attractive lime and lemon flavors ride a smooth, full texture in this medium-bodied and nicely fruity wine. A sense of depth and creaminess adds to its appeal. Jim Gordon. rating. 89. Price. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Imagery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category.
Drinkswinemag.com

Roar 2019 Sierra Mar Vineyard Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

Fresh yet structured, fruit-driven yet spicy, this is a wine to watch for a decade or so. Hearty boysenberry cream and classic French toast spices entertain the nose while the palate is framed by a hearty tannic backbone, hanging up the blueberry compote, clove and cardamom flavors. Drink now through 2039. Matt Kettmann.
Drinkswinemag.com

Sling & Stone 2019 Tondre Grapefield Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

There's an herbaceous streak to the nose of this bottling, which used 30% whole cluster in the fermentation, delivering juniper, pine-needle and smashed plum aromas. Those herbs pop on the palate too, giving a eucalyptus-like spice to the red-apple and brisk cranberry flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Tondre...

Comments / 0

Community Policy