Upgrade your patio sipping with this charming $12 pinot grigio

While there are many pinot varietals in the wine segment, two of them have seemingly stayed steady at the top of the list: Pinot Noir and Pinot Grigio. The two share part of a name, and you might think that's where the similarities end. However, here's a shocker for you: Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir are color mutations of the same grape, so they do have something in common (per Wine Folly). But of course there are differences too, some of which are obvious (one is red and one is white), and others that are more subtle.