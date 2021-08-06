ROAD CONSTRUCTION: I-80 upgrades to create slowdowns

The following construction projects will impact highways in Trumbull County this month. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 80 bridge repair and resurfacing, Hubbard Township: Beginning tonight and continuing through Aug. 14, there will be various nightly ramp closures at the I-80 and U.S. 62/state Route 7 interchange. These closures will occur nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. All detours will be posted.