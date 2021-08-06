Cancel
Trumbull County, OH

ROAD CONSTRUCTION: I-80 upgrades to create slowdowns

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 5 days ago
The following construction projects will impact highways in Trumbull County this month. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 80 bridge repair and resurfacing, Hubbard Township: Beginning tonight and continuing through Aug. 14, there will be various nightly ramp closures at the I-80 and U.S. 62/state Route 7 interchange. These closures will occur nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. All detours will be posted.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
