Backstage News On Ric Flair’s “Tremendous” WWE Ambassador Contract
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was said to be under a “tremendous” Ambassador contract with the company before being released earlier this week. As noted, WrestlingInc exclusively reported earlier this week that Flair requested his release, and it was granted. Flair reportedly contacted WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon directly, and requested the departure. You can click here and click here for Flair’s post-release statements, and here for WWE’s announcement.www.wrestlinginc.com
