There are some games that are really more experiences than games… or some might call them “art pieces”. No Longer Home arguably falls in that second category… more an “experience” than a game. It does work via a point and click mechanic… but it’s far more about the story and the characters than anything else… you are really just choosing how/when to move the narrative forward (in the same way that a choose your own adventure gives you the choice of where to go… but ultimately the path is still mostly linear). That’s not a bad thing… but it does arguably limit the audience who might appreciate it.