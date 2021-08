LAS VEGAS – Local favorite CraftHaus Brewery is proudly releasing an exclusive, limited edition brew in collaboration with Psycho Entertainment for the second year. Psycho, a crushable Helles Lager, will be available as limited draft at both CraftHaus taprooms and on tap as well as in 16 ounce cans throughout all the Psycho Las Vegas events property wide at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino August 19-23, 2021.