New Athletic Director named at Farson-Eden School

August 6, 2021 — Sweetwater County School District #1 announced today the hiring of Mike Watkins as the new Athletic Director at Farson-Eden School. According to the press release, Watkins brings thirty years of experience as a teacher, coach, and athletic administrator at several educational levels. He has coached eight different sports and activities, serving as head coach in three sports for eleven years and as an athletic administrator for nine years. He has coached and taught at the middle school, high school, junior college, and senior college levels.