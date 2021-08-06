Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eden, WY

New Athletic Director named at Farson-Eden School

wyo4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 6, 2021 — Sweetwater County School District #1 announced today the hiring of Mike Watkins as the new Athletic Director at Farson-Eden School. According to the press release, Watkins brings thirty years of experience as a teacher, coach, and athletic administrator at several educational levels. He has coached eight different sports and activities, serving as head coach in three sports for eleven years and as an athletic administrator for nine years. He has coached and taught at the middle school, high school, junior college, and senior college levels.

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farson, WY
City
Bondurant, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Eden, WY
Sweetwater County, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Sports
City
Pinedale, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior College#Sweetwater County School#Farson Eden School#Jackson Fork Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Crypto platform Poly Network hacked in estimated $600 mln cyberheist

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A cryptocurrency platform has lost an estimated $600 million in digital tokens after one of the sector's biggest ever hacking attacks, according to details of the heist which emerged on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform (DeFi), announced the hack on Twitter and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy