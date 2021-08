Although the number of homes for sale is down this week from last, you can still find plenty of open houses across Arlington this weekend. Before taking a look at a few of them, let’s check out the numbers. In the past four weeks, there have been 176 new listings, giving us a total of 654 homes for sale, according to Homesnap. That includes 423 condos, 191 single-family homes and 40 townhomes.