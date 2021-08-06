Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus booster shots for the immunocompromised expected to be authorized soon

By Lena H. Sun
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal health officials are racing to ensure that millions of Americans with weakened immune systems can get additional shots of coronavirus vaccines to protect them against the highly contagious delta variant. The extra shots are expected to be authorized within days or weeks, according to federal officials who spoke on...

www.seattletimes.com

Medical & BiotechFOXBusiness

Moderna CEO on when to expect COVID booster shot to be available

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel revealed during an interview with "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday when his company’s COVID-19 booster vaccine could be available to the public as the delta variant spreads across the globe. He noted that the company is "waiting for a bit more data," but said in some...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Booster Shot Not Yet FDA-Authorized, But Some Not Waiting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Reports of breakthrough infections amid a COVID-19 surge have some fully-vaccinated people, eying a booster shot. It has yet to be authorized, but that’s not stopping everyone. Depending on the vaccine, the FDA’s emergency use authorizations (EUA’s) allow for one dose or two, but some people have confessed they’ve bucked the rules and shown up at a vaccine provider to collect a third. Dr. Mark Casanova, President of the Dallas County Medical Society, says the booster isn’t being recommended because there’s not clear evidence that’s it’s necessary. Dr. Casanova is also a volunteer in Pfizer’s booster trial. “I got the booster or...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Moderna says everyone will need booster shots soon as vaccines wear off

The vaccine maker announced Thursday that its COVID-19 shot remained 93 percent effective against symptomatic disease six months after the second dose. But Moderna said the spread of the highly contagious delta variant combined with waning immunity over time means boosters would be needed. White House chief medical adviser Anthony...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with COVID-19 shots from Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday. Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction;...
Richmond, VANBC 29 News

Health officials expect COVID-19 booster shots in coming months

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, there’s talk about booster shots among the vaccinated population, and local health officials say that booster shots are a real possibility in the next few months. “Once the CDC has enough information to say ‘Yes, there is a clear...
Medical & BiotechHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Pfizer expects to submit EAU for booster shot as early as August

Pfizer is having ongoing discussions with regulatory agencies for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, and is potentially submitting an emergency use authorization application for the additional vaccine as early as August. A first batch of the Delta variant vaccine has been manufactured, Pfizer said in its second quarter...
Industryq13fox.com

Study suggests Moderna vaccine may be more effective than Pfizer against delta variant

A new preprint study suggests that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be significantly more effective against symptomatic disease from the delta variant compared to Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, while the observed efficacy of both shots decreased. Furthermore, two doses of both vaccines were shown to strongly protect against hospitalization and death. Researchers found...
Public Healthnews3lv.com

Medical experts say to expect a COVID booster shot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Health officials from throughout the world, including right here in the Las Vegas valley, are discussing the possibility of a third COVID shot. "It's nothing new," said Dr. Manas Mandal of Roseman University of Health Sciences, explaining that efforts to potentially roll out an extra dose of the coronavirus vaccine should be expected -- especially as the contagious delta variant surges nationwide.

