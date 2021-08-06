Cancel
Reports: Spears' lawyer files new petition asking her father be removed as conservator immediately

By Alex Hider
San Diego Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' lawyer on Thursday filed a new petition asking a court to immediately remove her father as co-conservator of her finances, according to NBC News and Buzzfeed News. The petition filed by Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, alleges that her father, Jamie Spears, continues to cause his daughter "ongoing harm...

Britney Spears
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Suffers Legal Loss in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears' fight to have father Jamie Spears removed as the conservator of her estate has hit a setback as the judge denied a request from the pop star's attorney to move up a landmark hearing, NBC News reports. Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny rejected Monday the petition to advance the hearing filed last week by Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Wants to Speed Up Process to Remove Her Father

Britney Spears’ new lawyer asked a court on Thursday to speed up a hearing on whether to remove her father from her conservatorship, arguing that “every day matters.” Mathew Rosengart filed a motion to remove Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate on July 26. A hearing on the motion is currently set for Sept. 29. On Thursday, Rosengart asked Judge Brenda Penny to speed up the hearing date, suggesting that it should be held on Aug. 23 or as soon as possible after that date. Spears has been under the conservatorship for 13 years and has been trying to remove her father...
CelebritiesVulture

Britney Spears’s Lawyer Is Taking Steps to Remove Jamie As Conservator ASAP

Britney Spears’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart (the one she actually had a hand in picking), filed court documents asking to move up the hearing on whether or not to remove Jamie Spears as her conservator. The hearing is currently slated for September, but Rosengart wants it moved up to August. “In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further,” Rosengart said in the statement, obtained by the Blast. “Every day matters.” Jodi Montgomery, Spears’s personal conservator is also quoted in the document, saying, “Mr. Spears’s removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee.” Jamie Spears previously alleged that Montgomery had been the main decision maker during the past two years, a statement that Montgomery denied.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Britney Spears Ditches Social Media After Latest Ruling

Britney Spears‘ motion to move up her next conservatorship hearing has been denied. The ruling means that the singer will still have to wait until September to ask a judge to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. According to the new court order obtained by TMZ there was...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Britney Spears Waves Goodbye To Social Media After Judge Denies Request To Immediately Remove Father Jamie As Conservator

Britney Spears will be slowing down on her social media presence after a judge denied her request to immediately remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator. After the news made headlines, the 39-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Monday, announcing she will be slowing down on her posts because the news has been saying "horrible and mean lies" about her.
CelebritiesPeople

Britney Spears' Lawyer Requests the 'Immediate Suspension' of Dad Jamie as Estate Conservator

Britney Spears wants her father removed as estate conservator as soon as possible. On Thursday, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart filed a motion requesting that a judge expedite the removal of Jamie Spears as Conservator of the Estate while they await a Sept. 29 hearing. (Britney's personal conservator Jodi Montgomery also made a court filing "unequivocally" supporting Rosengart's request.)
CelebritiesElite Daily

Britney Reportedly Wants Her Dad Removed As Conservator ASAP For This Reason

Britney Spears has made it very clear in recent months that she would like to see her dad, Jamie Spears, ousted from his spot as conservator of her finances, and it’s now apparent just how urgent her timeline is. According to TMZ, the pop star’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed legal documents requesting a change of date in Britney’s upcoming hearing regarding Jamie’s role in her conservatorship. Rosengart would like to see the hearing moved from September to August because Spears reportedly wants Jamie removed as conservator immediately. Elite Daily reached out to Jamie’s lawyer for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jamie Lynn Spears Cries While Daughter Comforts Her in Unusual Instagram Story

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a very strange post on her Instagram Story on Saturday in which she is heard crying while her 3-year-old daughter, Ivey, comforts her. In the first post, it simply reads "It’ll be okay, Mom… it has to be okay, Mom" attributed to the toddler. In a second post, audio of the interaction is added. Jamie Lynn is currently involved in her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, and many have been pointing out how much she has benefitted financially while the "Toxic" singer has not had control of her estate.

