Storms possible this weekend, but no wash-outs

By Bryan Bachman
WNEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're enjoying some warm Summer weather as we head into the weekend, but we're also keeping an eye out for storms!. A stray shower or thunderstorm will remain possible into the overnight period, but we will mostly dry out around the area. A stay shower or two may be possible as you wake up Saturday morning, but otherwise we will be dry. Mostly cloudy skies will hold through the overnight hours, keeping lows even milder than Thursday night. Lows will settle into the middle 60s, with lower 60s north. The wind will also slow down to around 5 to 10 mph out of the southwest.

#Severe Weather#Temperature#Extreme Weather#The Tri Cities
