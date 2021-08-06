Motorcycle Brand KTM to develop new 20-acre campus in Murrieta
MURRIETA – KTM North America, Inc., leading producer of high-performance street and off-road motorcycles, is set to move forward with the development of its all-new North American corporate headquarters, a corporate campus situated at the northeast corner of Winchester and Borel roads. The 20-acre project is set to initially include three buildings with over 150,000 square feet of technical, office, warehouse and racing departments.myvalleynews.com
