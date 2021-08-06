Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murrieta, CA

Motorcycle Brand KTM to develop new 20-acre campus in Murrieta

By Valley News Sports Department
Valley News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRIETA – KTM North America, Inc., leading producer of high-performance street and off-road motorcycles, is set to move forward with the development of its all-new North American corporate headquarters, a corporate campus situated at the northeast corner of Winchester and Borel roads. The 20-acre project is set to initially include three buildings with over 150,000 square feet of technical, office, warehouse and racing departments.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Murrieta, CA
City
Winchester, CA
Winchester, CA
Business
Local
California Cars
Murrieta, CA
Cars
Murrieta, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktm#Motorcycling#Acre#Motorcycle Brand Ktm#Ktm North America Inc#North American#French#Ktm Na#Valley News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Crypto platform Poly Network hacked in estimated $600 mln cyberheist

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A cryptocurrency platform has lost an estimated $600 million in digital tokens after one of the sector's biggest ever hacking attacks, according to details of the heist which emerged on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform (DeFi), announced the hack on Twitter and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy