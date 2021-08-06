Cancel
Video Games

How Evil Geniuses Will Beat Dignitas – LCS Summer Playoffs

By Michael Termini
The Game Haus
Week 9 was a weird one for EG. From beating C9, to taking an L to TL and finally, beating an Academy team. This was a strange week, but at the end of it EG placed third. While this prevents them from getting a bye, it’s not all doom and gloom. EG get the easier of the matchups as a result of the higher seedings and plays against Dignitas on Saturday, August 7. Dignitas are one of three teams to have a winning record against EG. The others being IMT and TL. One may look at that and think Dignitas stands a chance. Let’s be clear, they really don’t. EG will slaughter Dignitas.

The Game Haus

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

