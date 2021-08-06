How Evil Geniuses Will Beat Dignitas – LCS Summer Playoffs

Week 9 was a weird one for EG. From beating C9, to taking an L to TL and finally, beating an Academy team. This was a strange week, but at the end of it EG placed third. While this prevents them from getting a bye, it’s not all doom and gloom. EG get the easier of the matchups as a result of the higher seedings and plays against Dignitas on Saturday, August 7. Dignitas are one of three teams to have a winning record against EG. The others being IMT and TL. One may look at that and think Dignitas stands a chance. Let’s be clear, they really don’t. EG will slaughter Dignitas.