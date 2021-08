Having already brought slugger Nelson Cruz to St. Pete, the Tampa Bay Rays may not be done wheeling-and-dealing before the trade deadline this Friday, July 30, at 4 PM. The question is whether the Tampa Bay Rays want to trade prospects from their top-rated farm system for one-year “rentals,” which is essentially what Kris Bryant or Max Scherzer would be, if either of them is acquired from the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals, respectively.