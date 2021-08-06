Cancel
Gilby, ND

Unmanned GFAFB drone crashes near Gilby; no injuries

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 5 days ago

An unmanned and remotely piloted U.S. Air Force aircraft crashed in a rural field near Gilby as it was returning to the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Authorities say the Air Force RQ-4 Block 40 Global Hawk crashed at about 7 a.m. Friday. There were no people on board and no reported injuries. A fire that happened after the crash was put out, and an investigation is underway. The public is being asked to avoid the area, as it is now the site of an active military investigation.

