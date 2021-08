The Allman Brothers Band broke up again after Brothers of the Road, to some degree, because the times didn't suit them anymore. "The '80s saw the onslaught of electronic music — synthesizers, electric drums, disco, all that bullshit — and our kind of music just fell by the wayside," Gregg Allman said in 2012's My Cross to Bear. "That decade wasn't worth a shit musically. There was hardly anybody playing live music, and those who did were doing it for not much money, in front of some die-hard old hippies in real small clubs."