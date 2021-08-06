TOMORROW X TOGETHER releases track listing for repackaged second album

TREMONTI RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR ALBUM TITLE TRACK “MARCHING IN TIME”. As the band’s debut single “If Not For You” impacts Active Rock radio, Tremonti has released another song from their upcoming fifth studio album. The epic album closer and title track “Marching In Time” clocks in at 7:34 and is now available on all streaming partners. “Marching In Time” tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and how he prepares for life during that time – something Mark Tremonti recently experienced in his own life. The release of the new song comes on the heels of the recent announcements of Tremonti’s North American touring plans and fifth studio album Marching In Time scheduled for global release on September 24th via Napalm Records. A live performance video of the track can be seen here: https://youtu.be/AvO_YDC-FSQ. Fans that pre-order the album Marching In Time digitally will receive instant downloads of “Marching In Time” and “If Not For You.” Marching In Time is now available for pre-order here: https://smarturl.it/MarchingInTime.