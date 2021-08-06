Cancel
TOMORROW X TOGETHER releases track listing for repackaged second album

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape available Aug 17th. TOMORROW X TOGETHER have revealed the track listing for their repackaged second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. The album is slated for release on August 17th via Big Hit Entertainment. The new project consists of 11 tracks, including the new title “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” “MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari),” and “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” featuring Seori (Emocore Mix). The remaining eight tracks were first revealed earlier in May through TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

