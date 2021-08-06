Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 1,700 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:. Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 4,506 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,071,137. There were a total of 40,991 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 10.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.