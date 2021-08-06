Cancel
Guilford County, NC

Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 1,700 people hospitalized

By Jamie Biggs
greensboro.com
 5 days ago

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:. Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 4,506 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,071,137. There were a total of 40,991 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 10.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

