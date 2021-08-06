Some Texas Democrats staying in D.C. as Abbott's next special session begins

Texas House Democrats say they aren’t rushing back to Austin Saturday for the first day of the new special session called by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. More than 50 House Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. last month to derail a GOP-led elections bill. They initially planned to return to Texas this weekend, after the special session that began July 8 came to a close. But then Abbott announced on Thursday that another special session would start immediately, putting pressure on the fugitive lawmakers to return.