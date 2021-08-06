Cancel
Jaime King Makes It Instagram Official with Sennett Devermont

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
A year after filing for divorce from Kyle Newman, actress Jaime King is going public with her new relationship!

On Wednesday, King made it Instagram official with entrepreneur Sennett Devermont, who is known for his app Mr. Checkpoint, which alerts drivers about police DUI checkpoints and speed traps. Along with posting a pic of herself gazing at Sennett, she wrote on Instagram, “I love you.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors late last year after they were seen picking up takeout at a Japanese restaurant.

In November, Jaime also posted a pic of her son James Knight sleeping in Sennett’s lap. While Sennett’s face isn’t seen in the snap, he is tagged in it!

Jaime is in the middle of an ugly divorce from Newman, who was her husband for nearly 13 years.

Last year, King was granted a “partial” temporary restraining order against Newman, who would eventually file for sole custody of their sons James and Leo.

In the docs from November, Newman stated, “I have been the children's primary caretaker since their birth and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody."

He also claimed that King engaged in reckless behavior that has endangered their boys, which King denied. Her rep said, “Once again, Kyle's lawyers have filed selectively redacted documents which perpetuate a false narrative about Jaime. Jaime's utmost priority has been the well-being of her children and she will continue to pursue this privately for their sake.”

Newman has moved on from their relationship and is now dating Cyn, who gave birth to their first child in February.

