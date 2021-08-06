Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

NASH COLUMN: Serious topics flitter away on a summer day outside

By PAT NASH Columnist
Wiscnews.com
 5 days ago

I learned a lesson the other day: Don’t try to write a column while outside. I started writing out on my deck last Saturday morning, but before I’d finished two sentences, I heard a clicking sound coming from the patio. A turn of my head revealed a chipmunk attacking the thick stem of a sunflower plant I’d cut down and laid out for them. They’d already decimated its head and eaten all the seeds, so I couldn’t figure out what was appealing about that hard, woody stalk. Since he couldn’t speak English, I figured I’ll never know the answer to that.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetles#Drowning#Mexico#Nash#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Saranac Lake, NYlakeplacidnews.com

Hazy days of summer

SARANAC LAKE — This region continues to see the effects of wildfires in Canada and in the western U.S. The air in Saranac Lake was hazy Monday morning, July 26. It smelled like smoke. In the afternoon, the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported “good” air quality at the summit of Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, but “unhealthy” air quality at the base of the mountain.
Relationshipsfayettecountyrecord.com

Recalling the Days of Going Outside to Play

In my days of growing up, 1948 – 1950s, whenever my mom chased me out of the house, she would say “go outside and play.” Now-a-days if you tell that to the youngsters, they might go outside but they have no clue what to do. The only way they know how to amuse themselves is to sit under a shade tree and play games on their “smart phones.” We were never told how or what to play. We made up our own…
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Seriously Simple: Daou Winery shrimp saute celebrates summers’ bounty

I recently drove up the Pacific coast to the world-class Paso Robles winery region. The first night I visited the Sensorio light exhibit, where tens of thousands of stemmed spheres lit up the night creating an incredible landscape. It really is a can’t-miss experience. I also had the opportunity to visit several wineries and enjoy lunch paired with their wines. Niner and Daou were my favorites.
Missoula County, MTMissoulian

Tell Us Something moves outside for summer comeback

The Tell Us Something quarterly storytelling event is returning on Tuesday, with a theme of “Forward to Better.”. It’s a classic-style TUS event, “it’s moving and touching and what you’ve come” to expect, said Marc Moss, the director and host. As in the past, you’ll hear true stories, 10 minutes...
Public Safetynorthwestgeorgianews.com

On this occasion, a day at the pool was an opportunity for a serious lesson

Aug. 4—GARDNER — The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team joined members of the police department for a Water Safety Day demonstration at Greenwood Pool. Officially known as the Underwater Recovery Unit, the dive team discussed water safety tips and staged a demonstration for those in attendance. The date for the...
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Early days of this column as a ghost writer

In 1998 and 1999 Bill was Tehama County Cattlemen’s President, and Editor Bill Goodyear was willing to have him write a weekly column on the Farm page. Yes, I was the ghost writer. “June 20, 1998 ‘Fence – mendin’ reveals who are the real friends.’. “We put up the Fox...
Effingham Daily News

Nash Naam, Local Columnist: This is the best day of my life

I met Steve Nolan two years ago on his first day as a Certified Nurse Anesthetist at the Effingham Surgery Center. He’s a gentleman with impeccable manners and a soft captivating smile and kind eyes that exude respect and maturity. As I was shaking hands with him, I said, “Nice...
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
EnvironmentPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Love Snow? You’ll Really Like the Farmers Almanac Winter 2021-2022 Prediction

Remember last winter when the Southern Tier got pounded with four feet of snow, breaking not only records but all of our shovels? Of course, you do. You might not want to remember all the snow that we got last winter much less think about the possibility of another winter of getting pounded on. Sure we live in the Northeast where snow in winter is a given, but most people didn't love getting 3.5 feet of it all in one day. If the Farmers' Almanac winter weather prediction is even remotely accurate you might want to buy a couple of extra shovels just in case because they're not saying that we'll get nearly 4 feet of snow all in one fell swoop, but they're also not saying we won't.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

Doctor tells woman, 25, that her eyes looked like they had turned a shade of yellow because she worked in a bright IKEA uniform - but she was actually suffering from terminal cancer

A young woman's worrying cancer symptom was dismissed by a doctor who inexplicably thought her yellow jaundice eyes looked off-white simply because she was wearing a bright Ikea uniform. Chelsey La Frentz, 25, went to a local GP in Adelaide after noticing her eyes looked different, as well as suffering...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Community Policy