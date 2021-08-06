NASH COLUMN: Serious topics flitter away on a summer day outside
I learned a lesson the other day: Don’t try to write a column while outside. I started writing out on my deck last Saturday morning, but before I’d finished two sentences, I heard a clicking sound coming from the patio. A turn of my head revealed a chipmunk attacking the thick stem of a sunflower plant I’d cut down and laid out for them. They’d already decimated its head and eaten all the seeds, so I couldn’t figure out what was appealing about that hard, woody stalk. Since he couldn’t speak English, I figured I’ll never know the answer to that.www.wiscnews.com
Comments / 0