Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

Now that the Texas Supreme Court has swatted away some goofy state district judge’s restraining order on arresting Democrats and bringing them back to Austin, the Speaker of the Texas House, Dade Phelan, issued arrest warrants for the 52 Democrats still holding out and not doing their jobs. Enter the top law enforcement officer in Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton. What happens next? Will they be clapped in irons and dragged kicking and screaming into the Capitol? AG Paxton is here to talk about that, and about all these lawsuits against Gov. Greg Abbott over his ban on mask mandates. Stay tuned to the Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…breaking news will happen regarding mask mandates! (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)