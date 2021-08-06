Cancel
Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

By Analysis by Chris Cillizza
(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.

