Out Today by The Orchard: Nas, SUNMI, Tamela Mann

By Haley Warner
dailyrindblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate this weekend with new releases from Hip-Hop music legend Nas, Gospel singer-songwriter Tamela Mann, and K-Pop superstar SUNMI. Nas – King’s Disease II (Mass Appeal) Multi-platinum Hip-Hop artist Nas presents King’s Disease II, the sequel project to his GRAMMY-Award winning album King’s Disease. Produced by Hit-Boy (JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Travis...

