Those of us who love to travel, will eventually have to fly. But if the idea of going up in the air in a giant metal tube gives you the jitters before the plane even leaves the tarmac, you’re not alone — it’s estimated that up to 25% of Americans get nervous about flying. There’s a mountain of books, articles, and even breathing techniques about how to overcome this common fear, but it’s easier said than done to just ‘get over it’. But the best essentials for flight anxiety either help sooth your overall tension, or help you block out all...